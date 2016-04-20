Snapchat's Bob Marley filter has sparked up a row

Update: Snapchat responded to our request for a comment with the following: "The lens we launched today was created in partnership with the Bob Marley Estate, and gives people a new way to share their appreciation for Bob Marley and his music. Millions of Snapchatters have enjoyed Bob Marley's music, and we respect his life and achievements."

Original story continues:

Snapchat has divided the internet by releasing a Bob Marley-themed filter – apparently in a bid to commemorate 4/20, a day of the year which celebrates 'weed' without actually endorsing marijuana use.

People are offended for two reasons. First, people dislike linking Marley's memory to weed, citing his much wider musical influence.

Second, the filter tries to turn your face into Bob's own. That means that a) your skin tone may change and you grow dreadlocks and b) it also gender-swaps if you happen to be female – all things that more than a few people have judged as being a little uncomfortable.

Of course, others don't see anything wrong with what they perceive as a light-hearted tribute on the part of Snapchat.

It has recently flexed its design muscles with several new releases, including stickers that add in to your video clips, but this may be a step too far.

For now though, the internet remains divided on whether this was a poorly judged stunt, or the greatest Snapchat filter of all time.

We've asked Snapchat to comment and we'll update if we hear back.