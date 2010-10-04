Video: Spotify comes to Windows Mobile 6

Spotify has announced that its app is now available to users of Windows Mobile 6 phones.
The insanely popular music streamer can be downloaded now from Windows Marketplace or m.spotify.com.
As with other Spotify apps available, you can stream music over Wi-Fi or 2.5/3G, but you do need to own a Premium Spotify account to do this.
Other features include:
- Listen to tracks and albums in their entirety. Rewind, fast-forward, pause, skip and shuffle
- Continue to run Spotify in the background while texting, making calls, web browsing etc
- Playlists can be downloaded and played in offline mode when you have no connection, are on a plane or underground, or abroad
- Wirelessly sync your local files to your phone
- On-the-fly sync - every track you add to a playlist appears instantly on mobile and computer
- Starred tracks - tag all your favourites into a special list
As expected, Spotify will also be available for the upcoming Windows Phone 7 platform.
For more details on the app, go to www.spotify.com/mobile.
You can also check out the video below: