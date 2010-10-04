Trending

Video: Spotify comes to Windows Mobile 6

Music streamer available to download from Windows Marketplace

Spotify - now available from Windows Marketplace
Spotify has announced that its app is now available to users of Windows Mobile 6 phones.

The insanely popular music streamer can be downloaded now from Windows Marketplace or m.spotify.com.

As with other Spotify apps available, you can stream music over Wi-Fi or 2.5/3G, but you do need to own a Premium Spotify account to do this.

Other features include:

  • Listen to tracks and albums in their entirety. Rewind, fast-forward, pause, skip and shuffle
  • Continue to run Spotify in the background while texting, making calls, web browsing etc
  • Playlists can be downloaded and played in offline mode when you have no connection, are on a plane or underground, or abroad
  • Wirelessly sync your local files to your phone
  • On-the-fly sync - every track you add to a playlist appears instantly on mobile and computer
  • Starred tracks - tag all your favourites into a special list

As expected, Spotify will also be available for the upcoming Windows Phone 7 platform.

For more details on the app, go to www.spotify.com/mobile.

You can also check out the video below:

