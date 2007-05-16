Trending

Samsung packs 8GB into tiny microSD card

High-capacity speedy card perfect for media-hungry phones

8GB on a tiny microSD card represents the future for phones, according to Samsung

Amid the miasma of flash memory cards available today, one of the very smallest is the microSD format. This is a card so tiny that losing one is a far greater concern than how much it can hold.

More importantly, the card is perfect for the modern breed of multimedia mobile phone. So Samsung 's announcement of a new 8GB capacity is welcome news.

It's not only the capacity that has been boosted. The 8GB microSD performs considerably better than is required of the current high-end SDHC Class 4 SD cards (4MB/s). It has a read speed of 16MB/s and a write speed of 6MB/s. Existing microSD cards generally are slower still, coming in at Speed Class 2 (2MB/s).

Samsung reckons the new card is capacious enough for 2,000 MP3 files, 4,000 photos, or five DVD-quality movies. And who are we to argue with the self-proclaimed king of cards, especially when it claims the 8GB microSD will be the most common format by 2010?

