Plan of soft attack: Apple said to offer cheap iPhone in limited initial release

Some inklings of what the cheap iPhone will bring

For months it's been rumored that Apple is developing a cheap iPhone to appeal to previously unattained markets, but a report published today said the budget iDevice may not get a full fledged launch to start.

DigiTimes cited the tremulous source "speculation currently circulating in the iPhone supply chain in Taiwan," which doesn't instill absolute confidence in the report, so keep your rumor radar up.

According to the site, Apple will release the budget-priced iPhone in emerging markets with 2.5 million to 3 million units a quarter in order to test how those markets respond to the device.

A subsequent launch in more established markets like the U.S. and U.K. could presumably follow, though there was no mention of such a roll out plan in this report.

Cheap iPhone rumors

The cheap iPhone rumors flying around have varied, but the most important thing is the price, and speculation suggests that a cost of around $330 (UK£210, AU$310) might be enough to lure in new segments of consumers.

There have been few hints about the budget iPhone's release date, though it's possible we might hear something by the end of the summer, or even at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Other reports have claimed that the cheap iPhone would sport a screen size of 4 inches and a cheaper-looking plastic chassis.

There's even a rumor that the more affordable iPhone will come in a variety of colors to match the latest iPods.

Apple isn't likely to comment on these rumors and reports, but we've reached out to the company nonetheless. We're waiting, Apple.