Sony Tapioca and Nypon phones break cover

Sony needs to shut the door and close the windows

It looks like Sony needs to take more care with its upcoming products, as yet more details about future phones have leaked out.

First off, details about a budget smartphone, the Sony Tapioca/Sony LT21i, have surfaced suggesting it will run Android 2.3.7 on a single-core 800MHz processor with 512MB of RAM and pack 4GB of internal storage, a 3.2-inch HVGA (320x480) screen, 3.2MP camera, WiFi connectivity and Bluetooth 2.1.

To say these specs are underwhelming would be an understatement, with the likes of other budget phones such as the ZTE Tania and rumoured HTC Primo both flaunting better vital statistics.

However the reduced power and features of the Tapioca could be due to the fact the handset looks set to ship to Asia, with no suggestions yet of a Europe or US launch.

Next please

A couple of snaps have emerged of the rumoured Sony (LT22i) Nypon, showing it to have some relatively uninspired design (think Xperia Arc S) and a slim form factor.

Currently no details have escaped into the wild for the Nypon, but judging by the track record of Sony-related leaks we will probably hear something before its predicted launch in April.

It's possible these handsets could make an appearance at MWC 2012, so we will be checking out Sony's stand to see what it has to offer.

From Pocket Droid via Android Guys