Samsung's unveils 12MP phone with 3x optical zoom

Samsung has upped the cameraphone stakes again by releasing the SCH-W880, a 12MP cameraphone with a 3x optical zoom.

The new phone is only going to be released in South Korea (where it will also have the crazy title of Anycall AMOLED 12M) despite having GSM capabilities, which are only for when users are roaming the globe

However, GSM Arena has published shots of a very similar device intended for other regions, including Europe, called the M8920. This is very similar to the W880, except it packs Wi-Fi and GPS.

HD video too

The phone in both guises has a 3.3-inch OLED screen, the aforementioned camera (but also with HD video recording at a very slick 30 fps and a double LED / Xenon flash) and a 1100mAh battery, which may struggle a little should you get all camera-heavy with the phone.

Essentially, it's as much camera as it is phone, and it isn't a smartphone either, just Samsung's proprietary OS with the standard widget-based TouchWiz on top.

Other than that, we've no idea on a UK release date, nor what sort of price it will carry.

However, given the Pixon12 was well over £500 at launch we wouldn't expect anything much less than that with all the extra technology, and there's a good chance we'll get a look at it at CES 2010.

Via Samsung Hub