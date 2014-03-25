Samsung Galaxy S5 Active may be bound for at least two US carriers

The Galaxy S4 Active wasn't a top-seller, but that might not stop Samsung

The Galaxy S5 is dust- and water-resistant, but that hasn't alleviated the need for an Active variant, according to one source.

Twitter tipster @evleaks, whose track record with such things is quite impressive, says Samsung's Galaxy S5 Active (model number SM-G870x, which has popped up before) will launch on US carriers Sprint and AT&T, "among other carriers."

Like the Galaxy S4 Active, the Galaxy S5 Active will presumably be more rugged than the standard S5.

Although considering Samsung has positioned the latest Galaxy already as quite rugged, it's unclear how exactly it might differentiate an actual Active version.

Something unexpected

Previous speculation has surmised that the Galaxy S5 Active, as well as a Galaxy S5 Zoom to mirror the Galaxy S4 Zoom, will be released in 2014.

That tidbit came from a Korean site that claimed to have spoken with sources in the know, but Samsung has yet to chime in with a "yes," "no" or "maybe."

According to the same report, Samsung is hoping that S5 Active sales will ultimately account for 20% or 30% of total global S5 numbers.

That would be a huge jump from the 4% of global Galaxy S4 sales that the S4 Active reportedly accounted for, so maybe Samsung has more up its sleeves than simply a more rugged version of the S5.