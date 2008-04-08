Nokia slips out name of its touchscreen iPhone killer

Nokia has given a sneak preview of its iPhone Killer at a conference in Redwood City, California. What's more, Nokia even give it a name – Tube. Hmmm. Before you privately muse over whether that's cool or not – probably the latter – let’s spill a few more beans (and you can find out even more with our preview of the new device).

The device was outed at the rather untrendy-sounding Evans Developer Relations Conference. It showed the new phone playing a full screen trailer for Shrek The Third while it's also mooted the handset will playback photos and music. You don't say.

An icon-based menu looks to be the way information is accessed - the same kind of system used by just about everybody. It'll also have 3G and GPS, though that's hardly a leap of faith.

It's clear that Nokia wants to get its effort right. The big question for Nokia at this year's Mobile World Congress was whether the Finnish company would launch any kind of iPhone-basher. We didn't get it, so it was bound to be the first question asked by the press pack. "We have said we are platformising touch," Niklas Savander, head of Nokia's Services and Software division.

"We have said we will bring out touch products. However, we don't want gimmicky touch products. That means Nokia will plan to incorporate touch into a range of phones, rather than a single model. As a user I don't want to see our heritage [in terms of existing apps] wasted."

And the bullish theme continued at this week's conference. When asked to comment on the iPhone's five million sales, Nokia's Tom Libretto, stated: "We've done that since we've had dinner on Friday." He doesn’t sound too worried. Yet.