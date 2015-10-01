The LG V10 is an Android phone with a second screen, dual front camera

The LG V10 is further proof that the South Korean electronics maker is willing to spearhead bold, new phone designs, even if they seem a little crazy.

Its newest Android phone features a second screen full of shortcuts at the top, a dual front-facing camera for wider selfies, and better video-capturing software tricks.

The LG V10 design is supposed to be more durable, with an interesting mix of stainless steel and silicone skin. It's one of the rare phones to pass an independent drop test, according to LG.

How much does it cost? There's no price yet, nor is there a release date outside of Korea. In LG's home country the phone launches in October.

The LG V10 is supposed to make its way to the US and other countries in the weeks to come, and while there's no mention of UK and Australia, we do know most of the specs.

LG V10 specs

The LG V10 specs aren't too different from the components found in the LG G4. It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 16MP camera and 3,000mAh battery.

There are several twists to the rest of the specs, however. The screen size has been expanded to be a 5.7-inch quad HD, which makes it the same 2560 x 1440 resolution, but now at 513ppi.

Tacked into this already bigger is a 2.1-inch IPS display with a 160 x 1040 resolution at the same pixels per inch. This is supposed to house shortcuts or your favorite apps.

The 5MP front-facing camera will have you seeing double too, with an Dual Lens that captures at the standard 80 degrees as well as a much wider 120 degree angle for group selfies.

The LG V10 colors consist of Space Black, Luxe White, Modern Beige, Ocean Blue, Opal Blue, though we never know which carriers will support which phone configurations in the US.

With dimensions of 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm and a weight of 192g, LG's latest novelty phone is certainly bigger than the LG G4 we've been using. We'll see if it's better in a few hours at its US press conference.