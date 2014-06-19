LG G3 Mini might be smaller than the G2 Mini

Despite its mini moniker the LG G2 Mini, with its 4.7-inch screen, really wasn't all that small. It looks like LG might have cottoned on to that as the latest leaks suggest the LG G3 Mini might come in at a slightly smaller 4.5 inches.

That's still not tiny, but it's heading in the right direction matching the HTC One Mini 2 in terms of screen size.

A listing on Indian import / export site Zauba is the source of this latest information and it's worth taking it with a pinch of salt as the site has been wrong before.

Shrunken size, shrunken specs

Zauba claims that the LG G3 Mini will have a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of internal memory, 5MP camera and a 2100 mAh battery.

If true it would mean the camera and battery have also been downgraded from what we saw on the LG G2 Mini, while the processor is no faster.

That's all kinds of confusing since you'd expect a new phone in a range to be an improvement, not a downgrade, even if it is now more fitting of its name.

All the more reason to be a little sceptical about this then, but if it does turn out to be true then you might want to hold on to your G2 Mini, because the G3 Mini isn't sounding like much of an upgrade.