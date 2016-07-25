Leaked Nexus Sailfish file reveals screen size and processor

Despite the fact that we'll probably see the Nexus Sailfish and Nexus Marlin in September or October, information on the two is still fairly thin on the ground, but we now know a little bit more about the Sailfish, aka the HTC S1.

A leaked build.prop file for the phone, shared by prominent tipster @evleaks, reveals a few notable details, with mention of an "msm8996", which is the part number of the Snapdragon 820, the same chip you'll find in the OnePlus 3, HTC 10 and LG G5.

The file also lists an LCD screen density value of 420, which, as Phone Arena notes, suggests a roughly 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 screen. That would be a step down from the larger Nexus Marlin, which is expected to have a QHD panel, but as a successor to the Nexus 5X the Sailfish is likely to be a fairly affordable phone.

Fingerprints are in

Other details include mentions of a fingerprint and thumbprint, strongly pointing to a fingerprint scanner, which we'd fully expect to see since Google will want to make it easy to use with Android Pay.

There doesn't seem to be much else to glean from the file, though we have previously heard a few other things about the new Nexus handsets, such as their likely support for VR through Google Daydream.

But it's becoming more and more clear that the HTC S1 probably won't be a truly flagship device, while the likely 5.5-inch HTC M1/Nexus Marlin will.