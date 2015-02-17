Trending

HTC making a poorer version of One M8 to drop the cost

The mid-ranger you've been looking for?

HTC One M8 flying

HTC is rumoured to be readying two different handsets, the HTC One M9 and the One M9 Plus, for a release in a couple of weeks at MWC 2015, but it looks like that's not all to come from the company soon.

A new rumour has suggested the company is almost ready to unveil the One M8i, a mid-range version of last year's flagship HTC One M8.

According to a new leak from upleaks, the One M8i will be the same in appearance and weight boasting the same 5-inch 1080p display but there will be some key differences under the hood.

There's said to be a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor alongside 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD slot.

Mid-range M8

The camera on the back is a Duo set up with a 13MP and 2MP sensor whilst the front facing snapper will be a 5MP sensor.

The iconic BoomSound speakers will be making a return, Android 5.0 with Sense 7.0 will be there as standard and it'll all be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

All in all it's not the phone we voted the best of 2014, but it really is still quite strong considering it'll probably come in at a lower price.

Colour options will include grey, gold or silver and it'll be available in certain Asian countries as well as Europe.

  • We'll likely get a quick look at the in Barcelona next month alongside a load more at MWC.
