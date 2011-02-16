Hands on: ZTE Skate review

ZTE Skate: doesn't look all that much like a skateboard, really

ZTE has been diligently plodding along rolling out cheap and cheerful handsets for some time now – such as the ZTE Racer and ZTE F930 – and the Android boom has really helped the Chinese firm's fortunes. It's back with a vengeance at Mobile World Congress, unleashing the ZTE Skate on Gingerbread.

The latest handset is named the ZTE Skate because its design was apparently influenced by the skateboard. Sadly, it doesn't come on wheels, but it does have a 4.3-inch screen and Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

This is our hands-on review, live from the show floor at Mobile World Congress, so it's entirely possible that what we saw wasn't a finished version; look out for our full ZTE Skate review in the coming months; in the meantime, read on.

The ZTE Skate isn't a bad looking phone – it's no HTC Desire S, but you could do a lot worse.

The back panel features a friendly Android hidden in the matte black finish, with a 5MP camera and LED flash.

Rejoice, rejoice, for ZTE hasn'tt done away with its camera button like so many other Android handset manufacturers; it sits calmly alongside the micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

The standard Android keys for home, menu and back are all nicely arranged at the bottom of the screen, while the search button has been left out of the fun.