Garmin-Asus' Nuviphone to finally debut in June?

While we were all wowed by the look of the Nuviphone when it was announced at the start of 2008, it's been a little long in actually turning up. But word is that we'll finally be getting it and before summer too.

The rumour goes that the Nuviphone will be hitting shelves in June, under the guise of the Garmin-Asus Nuviphone G60 that we saw back at Mobile World Congress.

A source quoted by Reuters said that not only will the phone be running a variant of Linux Mobile but will be one of the first shipped in two months time.

While it's not exactly the firm and definite date and price we're all looking for in the phone that promises to bring phone features to a GPS device (and not the other way around) it's still encouraging for a handset that we were worried might never see the light of day.

Where am I?

The G60 features such tight integration with location based services that you feel it might spring open and start shouting 'I'm over here!' with such nifty features as being able to mark your location in a message signature.

Garmin-Asus won't be stopping with the first Nuviphone either, with the next release, the M20 based on Windows Mobile built in a smaller chassis to the G60, likely appearing no long after.

However, we're still waiting for Garmin-Asus to get its efforts in gear as we want to see more touchscreen devices on the market, not a bunch of handsets that are promised and never delivered.

Via Reuters