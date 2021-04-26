Oppo A74 5G goes on sale in India today on Amazon

Oppo launched the A74 5G smartphone in India last week following the Oppo A54. The new A74 besides being the newest 5G capable smartphone from Oppo in India also features a 90Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery.

The Oppo A74 has only one variant available that features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. But there are two colour variants of the Oppo A74 5G in India that include Fluid Black, and Fantastic Purple.

Oppo A74 5G: Price and availability

The Oppo A74 5G will be available for purchase from today in India on Amazon post 1PM. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 17,990 and customers can avail a 10% instant bank discount on credit cards, credit card EMI and debit cards on select banks. No cost EMI is also available for up to 9 months.

The Oppo A74 5G also has some bundle offer that include the Oppo Enco W11 with the smartphone at a reduced price of Rs 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs 2,499, and Oppo W31 for Rs 2,499. There is also a 2 year extended warranty available on the Oppo A74 5G.

Check out the Oppo A74 5G on Amazon Rs 17,990

Oppo A74: Specs and features

The Oppo A74 features a 6.48-inch FHD punch-hole 90Hz Hyper-colour LCD display, which according to Oppo will let users perceive a wider spectrum of colours. The smartphone has a 90.5% screen to body ratio, and besides the 90Hz refresh rate, it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate as well.

The Oppo A74 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC which is a ARM Cortex-A76 CPU. It also comes with all-around Smart Power Saving features for its 5,000mAh battery which also supports 18W Fast Charge.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP camera on the front. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.