Oops! The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has apparently went up for pre-order in China

The so-called Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has gone up for pre-order in China, suggesting an official announcement could be imminent.

As spotted by Videocardz, the as-yet-unofficial Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is being listed by retailers on Chinese marketplace Taobao.

Adding weight to previous rumors, the listings suggest that a mid to late-November launch could be on the cards. The sellers are estimating a delivery date of 30 November, which hints that Nvidia could launch the card shortly after it launches the RTX 3070 on October 29th.

The listings also suggest the GPU will retail for less than $400. While there's no official details just yet, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is available to pre-order on Taobao for 2049 to 2999 Yuan ($305 to $446), an an industry source tells Videocardz that the MSRP won’t exceed $400.

In terms of specifications, the RTX 3060 Ti will allegedly pair 4,864 CUDA cores with 8GB of GDDR6 memory - the same as the RTX 3070. The Taobao listings suggest that the mid-range Ampere GPU will be faster than the Turing-based RTX 2080, which makes sense as the RTX 3070 is being billed as faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

Rumors of an incoming RTX 3060 Ti comes on the same day that speculation suggests that Nvidia is also planning to release an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

This GPU will reportedly feature 10GB RAM and a TGP of 320W, bringing it in line with the flagship Nvidia RTX 3080. It has allegedly been planned as an “emergency product” designed to tackle AMD’s rumored Radeon RX 6800 XL graphics card.

It could be shown off alongside the standard RTX 3070 on October 29 - a day after AMD's Big Navi launch. It remains to be seen whether we'll also be hearing more about the so-called RTX 3060 Ti.

We've also reached out to Nvidia for comment, and will update this story if and when we hear anything.