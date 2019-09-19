OnePlus TV remote design is inspired by OnePlus 3, says CEO Pete Lau

In just a week from now, OnePlus will be making its gala entrance into the smart television segment with the OnePlus TV. The company's CEO Pete Lau has been dropping hints and teasers about the TV-- its design, the hardware inside, services that will be offered, from a long time now.

The latest update about the much-anticipated OnePlus TV reveals the reference design idea that birthed the remote control of the television. In a post on OnePlus Forums, Pete revealed that the remote "is inspired by the design of our OnePlus 3 series".

OnePlus 3 featured an anodized aluminum chassis with rounded edges to give the phone a comfortable feel. We're expecting the remote of the OnePlus TV to be made out of the same material as well when it launches on September 26 in India.

"The reason why we drew the inspiration from the OnePlus 3 series is because it's a perfect example to showcase the balance in our design language. Since the product was introduced, the design has become one of our most classic looks among our products," Pete added.

Alongside, the CEO also shared a side-by-side image of the OnePlus 3 and TV remote.

The remote of OnePlus TV features a directional pad and has five more buttons as inputs. There's a button with the symbol of OnePlus which could be a dedicated key to pair a OnePlus phone to the TV for extended control like typing on the phone to search movie title on the television.

Faster typing, easier searching, more seamless syncing #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/ykfik7k0a6September 17, 2019

There's a dedicated button for Google Assistant, back, home and what looks like a menu button. Interestingly, in one of the pictures shared on the forum, the remote has a blank button. This is believed to be a dedicated button for Amazon Prime Video.

However, it seems Netflix isn't receiving any love from OnePlus as there isn't a dedicated button for that yet. It is also possible that the streaming service won't be supported upon launch and would be seeded as an update later on.

Seamlessly switch between your favorite apps with one touch #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/vlGoFyJHVZSeptember 19, 2019

Moreover, Pete has recently shared a video on Twitter which also demonstrates the capability of OnePlus TV to allow users to switch between apps on the television right from the app on their OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus has also stated that it is going to keep developing the television features to include AR and VR experiences as well. This could indicate support for interactive content on the OnePlus TV.

We'll know more about the OnePlus TV as we near its launch alongside the OnePlus 7T on September 26 in India.