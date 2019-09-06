Picture of sleek-looking OnePlus TV remote shared by the company CEO

OnePlus is not looking to slow down its barrage of teasers for the upcoming OnePlus TV. Today’s hype-builder comes in the form of this photo shared by the CEO which shows us what the remote will look like.

The OnePlus TV will be the company’s first non-smartphone related product and is expected to be unveiled in India in the coming weeks, and will be followed by a global launch. As always, the company has begun building up hype around the upcoming release by slowly sharing bits of information about it.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIzSeptember 6, 2019

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to share this image of the OnePlus TV remote. No additional details were shared but taking a closer look at it does give away a few interesting nuggets.

The OnePlus TV remote looks pretty minimal, made of polished aluminium. It has only a couple of buttons including the regular Android navigation keys, a Google Assistant button for voice commands and another key with just a OnePlus logo on it. There’s no information on what it will be for.

Up top, there’s a four-directional navigation pad/D-pad which should be for moving around the user interface. There’s one last blank button on the bottom which is probably a customizable key of some sort. The volume rocker is on the right side, just like smartphones. There also seems to be a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the OnePlus TV remote to take care of charging.

The remote seems very similar to Apple TV Siri remote and other smart home appliances, but hopefully will function better. The OnePlus TV is going to run a customized version of Android TV OS by Google and will bring features such as a built-in Chromecast, voice controls, Google Assistant etc., along with some sort of integrations with OnePlus smartphones.

Current rumours point to a September 26 launch of the OnePlus TV, alongside the OnePlus 7T series. Looking at the current trend, we can expect the company to share some more specifications around both of them in this buildup phase.