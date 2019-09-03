More OnePlus TV specifications confirmed via Amazon India listing

OnePlus is finally moving beyond smartphones and accessories with the upcoming OnePlus TV . The Amazon listing page is now live which reveals some more key information and specifications about it.

The OnePlus TV will be the company’s first flagship product that is not a smartphone. The company executives mentioned how the smart TV space wasn’t really innovating and how OnePlus could bring a new “fast and smooth” experience to this sector.

The landing page for the OnePlus TV is now live on Amazon India , just a few weeks before the expected launch in India. While we still don’t know what the TV will look like, but now we do have an idea of some of the hardware specifications and software features from this page.

For starters, India will get the 55-inch variant which is ideal for the average Indian household. This will be a QLED panel which is known to dramatically improve brightness and colours. There’s also support for Dolby Vision for an improved HDR (High dynamic range) viewing experience with better brights and darker blacks. Dolby Vision is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to visuals.

Moving to the audio side of things, the OnePlus TV will sport 8 speakers in total for an output of 50 watts which is higher than most conventional TVs. Once again, the audio will be tuned by Dolby Atmos for an immersive, three-dimensional surround sound experience. This is also dependent on the source content but is great to have, regardless.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will be based on Google’s Android TV operating system, but with its own layer of flair on top. It will have Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, along with access to Google Play to download additional apps and content. The TV can also be controlled via voice commands such as weather, calendar, controlling smart home devices and even look up specific shows and movies.

OnePlus’ vision includes creating a network of smart, connected Android devices, and there will be some kind of synchronicity and integration with OnePlus smartphone integration too.