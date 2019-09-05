OnePlus 7T might get the 90Hz display without needing the ‘Pro’ label

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just all but confirmed the company's anticipated OnePlus 7T will get the 90Hz display found in its OnePlus 7 Pro. The 90Hz display was well received, and it will be coming to a more affordable phone soon, Lau told CNET in an interview.

To quote Lau: "The overwhelming positive feedback pushed us to bring 90Hz, which we believe will become standard on flagship phones, to our highly acclaimed premium lineup so that more people can experience the smooth scrolling display." And, Lau said the new device will be cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro. It will also launch very soon.

A OnePlus 7T 5G appears confirmed

Making sense of it

These details all suggest a OnePlus 7T with a 90Hz display. OnePlus releasing an updated Pro model that costs less than the previous OnePlus 7 Pro seems highly unlikely, as it would more likely replace the previous model at the same price point.

OnePlus has consistently updated its phones, adding a T to the name, since the OnePlus 3T several years ago. These phones have come with some minor changes like processor upgrades or slight design changes from their non-T predecessors.

The OnePlus 7T is already expected soon, and may even launch as soon as September 26 in India, with a later launch in October elsewhere, according to one leak. Right now, eyes are on an October 15 OnePlus launch.

All of the details line up well with a OnePlus 7T coming with a 90Hz display. But, that may be its only significant upgrade. It may still stick with the teardrop notch, with the pop-up camera remaining exclusively for the Pro model. There has been some speculation that both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro could get updated to Qualcomm's faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

One thing that's almost certain is that Lau was probably not talking about a new, cheap phone. OnePlus seems to have abandoned the idea of making truly cheap phones, and we wouldn't count on another OnePlus X-type device.