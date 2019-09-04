OnePlus TV to be powered by a dedicated “Gamma Color Magic” picture sensor

As we near the OnePlus TV launch, the company continues to reveal more interesting details about it, this time about the new dedicated picture processor.

One of the key selling points of the OnePlus TV is going to be the picture quality. The OnePlus 7 Pro was the best display on any smartphone and the TV wants to follow suit. The company’s CEO revealed that the OnePlus TV will be powered by a new picture processor that was built in-house. Dubbed as the “Gamma Color Magic”, this upcoming processor will supposedly give the TV best-in-class image quality along with the widest colour gamut, basically enabling the TV to output a bigger range of colours.

I am proud to share news about the dedicated picture processor for the #OnePlusTV. We built the Gamma Color Magic processor to bring you best-in-class image quality on our customized #QLED TV panel with widest color gamut. Can't wait for you to experience it! pic.twitter.com/DlQS8Y8jhnSeptember 4, 2019

The OnePlus TV is also confirmed to implement a custom QLED panel for an improvement in brightness and colours. QLED panels are generally seen only on high-end TVs and are arguably better than OLED panels as well. The TV will also be capable of playing back HDR content, thanks to Dolby Vision. You can expect a very high max brightness level along with darker blacks for an overall richer image.

Along with top-notch visuals, the OnePlus TV will also be Dolby Atmos-certified, making use of the 8 speakers on the TV for an immersive surround sound experience at an output of 50 watts.

OnePlus is not just looking to provide impressive hardware, but also glue all of that together with a rich software experience. Running on Android TV OS, OnePlus will be customising and optimising the software to make it more seamless and connected with other OnePlus products. Voice commands are also going to be a big part of the user interface, used for navigation, checking the weather and schedule and look up content on Google Play. Chromecast support will be built-in.

The rumoured launch date is September 26 for India, and could share the stage with the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones. If that is indeed the actual release date, we should get more details around these products very soon.