OnePlus may have just confirmed the OnePlus 7T Pro launch for October 10

OnePlus has begun teasing the Indian launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The second member of the OnePlus 7T family will arrive on October 10.

The OnePlus 7T was launched on September 26, making its global debut in India. At that time, the company was mum on the existence of the 7T Pro. Just a week later, we now have the first set of teasers pointing at the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India.

(Image credit: OnePlus India)

OnePlus has an event scheduled on October 10 in London, where the phone will make its official debut. The teaser also shows a silhouette of a phone that looks eerily similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, in line with the previous rumours that the 7T Pro will primarily be a minor upgrade over its predecessor.

If the HDFC Bank deals landing page is to be believed, the OnePlus 7T Pro will launch on October 10 and will be available in retail stores and other offline channels first, before making its way to Amazon on October 15.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be very similar to the 7 Pro, bringing a 6.67-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 capabilities. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The most notable upgrade will come in the form of the processing package, with the Snapdragon 855+ powering the OnePlus 7T Pro, along with 8 or 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

There will be a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP f/1.6 primary camera with hybrid image stabilization, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP telephoto lens. The front camera will pop-up from the top edge, and will be a 16MP unit. New features such as the Macro mode, improved Nightscape, etc. are also expected to make the cut.

The battery might get a slight bump too, up from 4,000 mAh with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T. Physical design is likely to remain unchanged, but a McLaren edition might also make a comeback, like the one we saw with the OnePlus 6T.

#TBT to the launch of the stunning #OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. 🤩📱Wonder what @oneplus has in store for us next? 👀 #OnePlus7TSeries pic.twitter.com/qTUUqxwypYOctober 3, 2019

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India

Back in May, the OnePlus 7 Pro was priced at Rs 48,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The 7T Pro can be expected to be priced similarly, but the base RAM might go up to 8GB, just like the OnePlus 7T.