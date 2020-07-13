OnePlus Buds TWS set to debut on July 21 - alongside OnePlus Nord

We knew that OnePlus would be debuting its TWS buds, thanks to a collection of leaks that came in. Now, we finally have got a date as well. The OnePlus Buds would launch on July 21, alongside the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord.

The launch was confirmed via a press statement from OnePlus now though the brand had done so via its Twitter account. Though there weren't any images to go with, we believe it would adopt a design similar to the Apple AirPods, going by an earlier tweet that had appeared on June 29.

Max J., a notable OnePlus leakster had shared sketches of what then appeared like the OnePlus Buds in a black colourway, giving us an idea about what design and features to expect. They are expected to be unveiled in July, presumably alongside the OnePlus Nord.

The image of the black variant of the OnePlus Pods had been shared by the tipster and later on by OnePlus. We expect white to be the other colour option. The earbuds appear to have a metallic finish at the rear with red colour accent, as seen on other audio products from OnePlus.

Source: Max J on Twitter (Image credit: Max J on Twitter)

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver," he said in a prepared statement.

The buds seem to follow a premium design, and will reside in a circular charging case with an LED light that will act as the status indicator. They might bring some sort of noise cancellation too.

Now you know the name. See our first truly wireless earphones July 21. #OnePlusBudsJuly 13, 2020

The design is very similar to other TWS buds such as the Apple AirPods with an in-ear bud followed by a stem. The stem is likely to be capacitive for touch controls and gestures. Oppo and Vivo, companies that OnePlus has close ties with, also have wireless earphones in the market with similar functionality. The lack of any visible buttons on the buds corroborates that.

OnePlus also confirmed that OnePlus Buds will be unveiled alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, both being launched on July 21.