OnePlus Buds Pro price in India finally revealed

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India has been finally revealed. The third true wireless earbuds from OnePlus will cost Rs 9,990 in India一 which is much lower than the global pricing of €149(~Rs 13,000)/$149.99(~Rs 11,125).

The OnePlus Buds Pro was announced back in July along with the OnePlus Nord 2. With just two TWS under its belt, OnePlus has captured a 12% share and currently, it holds second position while BoAt sits firmly on top with a whopping 37% market share as per Q2 2021 analysis by Counterpoint Research.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are priced at Rs 9,990 and are available in Matte Black and Glossy White colour options. The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and offline OnePlus stores starting August 26. With this pricing the OnePlus Buds Pro will compete against the Oppo Enco X. View Deal

OnePlus Buds Pro features and specs

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The third TWS after the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z , the OnePlus Buds Pro are the most premium pair of earbuds from OnePlus to date. The major addition comes in the form of an active noise cancellation feature 一 a feature that's getting popular with TWS earbuds. These are truly wireless earbuds with an in-ear style design with a short stem design.

In terms of audio, the OnePlus Buds Pro comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for SBC, AAC, LHDC, and AptX codecs. You also get support for Dolby Atmos audio. The OnePlus Buds Pro offers one of the best noise cancellations in the industry with up to 40dB noise cancellation in the extreme mode and 25dB in the ambient mode. The Buds Pro can be switched between three modes 一 noise cancellation, transparent, and ANC off. You can also switch between max ANC, smart, and noise cancellation modes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for controls, you get support for switching modes and controlling media playback 一 all of which can be done by pinching the stem. Each bud also comes with a 3-mic system with a noise reduction algorithm that clears out external noise.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are rated to last up to 38 hours with ANC on and up to 28 hours with ANC turned on 一 including the case which is about 7 hours of playtime with the buds. A quick 10 minute Warp charge via Type-C port is rated to offer 10 hours of music playback. They also support Qi wireless charging.

In terms of additional features, the OnePlus audio ID feature offers a customized sound experience based on your audio preference. These also can go as low as 94ms gaming mode for OnePlus devices running on OxygenOS 11 and up. Other features include the OnePlus fast pair, HeyMelody app support, and IP55 rating. Lastly, the Zen Mode Air feature offers white noise to reduce stress and bring calmness.

