OnePlus Buds Pro TWS launched: ANC, 38 hours battery life, and more

The OnePlus Bud Pro have been unveiled officially along with the OnePlus Nord 2 at an online event today. These are the company’s most premium true wireless earbuds and will join as the third member in the TWS family after the OnePlus Buds and the affordable OnePlus Buds Z.

The OnePlus Buds Z come with several improvements over the last-gen OnePlus Buds 一 which failed to impress us. From the specs and features shown during the launch, the OnePlus Buds Pro do look impressive but will hold our thoughts for our review.

The OnePlus Buds Pro’s biggest addition comes with the inclusion of the active noise cancellation feature 一 which is a nifty addition at the price point. Also, OnePlus claims these will last longer than the Apple AirPods and also the upcoming Nothing Ear 1.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Pro price and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro are price in India was not revealed at the event. However, the Buds Pro will be priced at €149 in Europe which is around Rs 13,000. You get the OnePlus Buds Pro in Matte Black and Glossy White colour options. We will keep you posted on the India pricing.

OnePlus Buds Pro specs and features

The OnePlus Buds Pro are a pair of truly wireless earbuds with an in-ear style design, an improvement over the OnePlus Buds which were uncomfortable to wear. It has a short stem design and in the box, you also get interchangeable eartips for a better fit. For audio, the Buds Pro come with 11mm dynamic drivers with support for SBC, AAC, LHDC, and AptX codecs. These also support Dolby Atmos audio. In the heart, there is a Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless audio streaming.

OnePlus claims the OnePlus Buds Pro offer one of the best noise cancellation in the industry with up to 40dB noise cancellation in the extreme mode and 25dB in the ambient mode. The Buds Pro can be switched between three modes 一 noise cancellation, ambient, and ANC off. The Buds Pro are also capable of automatically responding to the ambient noise around you and can switch between modes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Further, these buds come in a burdenless design philosophy of OnePlus and will be available in two colourways - Matte Black and Glossy White 一 the latter one will sport ceramic-like texture and both colour options will come in a harp metallic finish. As for controls, you get support for switching modes and controlling media playback. Each bud also comes with a 3-mic system with a noise reduction algorithm that clears out external noise.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro are rated to last up to 38 hours with ANC on and up to 28 hours with ANC turned on 一 including the case which is about 7 hours of playtime with the buds. A quick 10 minute Warp charge via Type-C port is rated to offer 10 hours of music playback. The Buds Pro also supports Qi wireless charging.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also included a feature called the OnePlus audio ID which offers a customized sound experience for you after running a short test and determining your audio preference. Other features include 94ms gaming mode for OnePlus devices running on OxygenOS 11 and up, OnePlus fast pair, HeyMelody app support, and Zen Mode Air which offers white noise to “reduce stress and bring calmness”. Lastly, the OnePlus Buds Pro are IP55 rated while the case is IPX4 rated.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!