Nvidia's PC Gaming Revival Kit is a huge upgrade in a box

Nvidia seems to have a new product – well, a bundle of products – that it hopes will inspire the lapsed PC gamer to join the fold again. It’s called the PC Gaming Revival Kit, and it appears to currently be geared toward Spanish-speaking European audiences.

That’s at least judging by the report on VideoCardz, which has uncovered renders of the product in Spanish and priced in Euros. The bundle includes an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 3GT OC Twin Frozr graphics card, a Corsair Force Series LE 240GB solid-state drive (SSD) and a Corsair CX450M power supply for €399.

Oh, and a copy of Gears of War 4 for Windows 10 is included in that total.

The GPU news and review site priced out each component, and the total comes mighty close to Nvidia’s bundle price, so the firm’s play isn’t necessarily a cost savings more than a time savings.

Take a gander at the best computer of 2016?

If you were upgrading anyway…

The Green Team’s target seems to the be the lapsed PC gamer with expendable income that’s been using the same PC for the past few years. Say he or she wants to upgrade, but they’ve been lapped by the industry several times by now, and don’t even want to bother with whether the parts they buy are compatible.

But, they’ve got that necessary cash. It’s a niche within a niche for certain, and one we can’t personally recall anyone we know fitting into.

Tools like PCPartPicker have made getting into PC gaming from any angle so easy, that a bundle like this isn’t filling some massive void. Then again, it’s much easier to point a loved one to a single box as “inspiration” for a holiday gift than to some website filled with acronyms.

We’ve contacted Nvidia for more information on this product, and will update this story should we hear back.

Here are the best graphics cards for any budget

Via PC Gamer