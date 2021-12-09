Nokia device Exynos chipset spotted on Geekbench - here's what we know

Reports around Nokia having four devices in the pipeline were tipped some time ago. Now, it appears that a budget handset with the Exynos processor could be round the corner. Details of the company's first device with Samsung's chipset appeared on the Geekbench database.

The device codenamed Nokia Suzume (Japanese for the sparrow) was spotted on the Geekbench listings by GSMArena. It suggested that the new device could be one of the four that the company was tipped to be working on. Nokia handsets had SoCs from Qualcomm and MediaTek in the past.

The Nokia Suzume scored 306 points on a single-core test on Geekbench 5 database and 1000 points in the multi-core test. Given these details, we could speculate that the device could be an entry-level one specifically designed for limited geographies. As of now, there is no information on whether India could be one of these.

Nokia Suzume: Specifications and more

According to the listing, the Nokia Suzume would be powered by an octa-core Exynos processor codenamed Universal74488, which might be the Exynos 7884 chipset that has already powered smartphones from Samsung such as the Galaxy A10 and the Galaxy A20.

The listing further indicates that the upcoming handset may have Android 12 with 3GB RAM. However, there is every possibility that the company may offer the device with more RAM variants. Of course, the chipset itself is quite an old one built using a 14nm process. It uses two Cortex-A73 cores and six power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores. Given that the chipset is integrated with the ARM Mali-G71 GPU, we can expect some level of graphics capability. The listing confirms that the A73 cluster was clocked at 2.1 GHz, and the A53 cluster at 1.7 GHz.

Renders of four devices, including that of a premium smartphone, were shared on social media by a tipster. There has been no confirmation over the four handsets from HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand. The latest listing indicates that at least one of the four could be launching soon.

However, there is no information available as yet on the other specifications of the upcoming device, nor is there any mention of a possible launch date. We do believe that Nokia Suzume would start appearing soon on other certification websites that would give us more inputs around the device.

Of course, the interesting aside to the story is that Samsung appears to be forging a partnership with a smartphone maker that's trying hard to revive its fortunes in the highly crowded market, dominated by Chinese brands.

