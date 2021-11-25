Nokia has four new phones in the works - includes a premium device

The Nokia brand appears to be on a comeback trail. Having recently launched the Nokia T20 Android tablet, the company now appears to be getting four smartphones ready for launch, if one were to believe the latest leaks that showcased renders of the said handsets.

The renders of these four devices, including one that appeared to bear features of a premium smartphone, were shared on social media by a tipster. There has been no confirmation over the four handsets from HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, nor has do we have details of whether the renders are official.

However, the images give enough indications on the design as well as specifications besides giving us a rough understanding of the camera modules. The devices do not have any official names and are tagged with model names. These are: the N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL, and N152DL, with the last named looking premium in its design.

Features and specifications (expected)

The first of these renders named N150DL can be seen with a water-drop notch for the selfie camera and a black rear panel with a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear camera module is also visible. In case of the N151DL, we can see a triple rear camera set up with an LED flash on the upper right corner.

There seems to be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device, which also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microphone atop the handset. One can also see the USB Type-C port, a microphone and loudspeaker at the bottom. Both the devices appear quite basic, as has been the trend with Nokia in recent times.

Coming to the N153DL model, the device resembles the Nokia C1 2nd Edition with its centrally located camera module. We believe that this could be an entry-level device as it shows just a single camera.

Finally, the last one - the N152DL appears to indicate some premium design features with its metallic frame and the teardrop display notch to hold the selfie camera. The fingerprint reader, a possible Google Assist button and triple rear cameras make this handset look the best amongst the four.

Though the renders look pretty close to what Nokia devices have brought out in the recent past, we suggest that users take this information with a pinch of salt, given that HMD Global has neither confirmed the presence of four new smartphones nor the fact that Nokia could be launching an N-1 model series.

