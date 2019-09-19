Nokia 7.2 with triple cameras launched in India starting at Rs 18,599

Just weeks after its IFA 2019 unveiling, the Nokia 7.2 has come to India, bringing a much-needed refresh to the Nokia 7 lineup of mid-rangers.

HMD Global’s strategy for India involves having a Nokia phone at every price point, and the new Nokia 7.2 will try to take care of the sub Rs 20K segment, replacing the Nokia 7.1.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Staying true to Nokia’s philosophy of offering high-end and durable designs, the Nokia 7.2 is made of a polycarbonate composite, and is covered on both sides with Gorilla Glass. On the front, we get a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution. This display can output content in HDR, bringing an extended dynamic range, better contrast and vivid colours.

Internally, the Nokia 7.2 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset with the Adreno 512 GPU. RAM options include 4 and 6GB, while storage is set to 64GB but can be expanded via microSD. As with all Nokia phone, the 7.2 is a part of Google’s Android One program, meaning it is first in line for the upcoming Android 10 update.

The other key talking point is the new set of cameras. On the back, the Nokia 7.2 has a triple camera setup, consisting of a primary 48MP, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. This is the first Nokia phone to sport three cameras on the back, and all of them include ZEISS optics. The front camera is a 20MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 3,500 mAh and supports 10W charging over USB Type-C. The headphone jack is still present.

Nokia 7.2 price in India

In India, the Nokia 7.2 is going to be available in two colours— Cyan Green and Charcoal. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 18,599, while the 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 19,599. Sales start September 23 onwards.