Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 listed online ahead of official launch in India

HMD Global might be readying the launch of the Nokia 7.2 and the 6.2 in India, as the product pages on the Indian website are already live.

Nokia had a pretty busy IFA 2019 where the company took the wrap off these two smartphones along with the Nokia 2720 flip, Nokia 110 (2019), Nokia 8810 Tough and the wireless Power Earbuds. The Nokia 7.2 and the 6.2 were the most interesting out of the lot, being at the forefront of Nokia’s budget smartphone portfolio for 2019. It seems that these phones will soon come to India, as the respective product pages are live on Nokia India’s website.

The latest budget phone from the Finnish manufacturer, the Nokia 7.2 brings the same iconic design and construction like the yesteryears but with essential 2019 upgrades such as a better design and multiple cameras on the back.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 has a triple camera array consisting of a 48MP ZEISS primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter joined with a 5MP depth sensor. Up on the front, in the waterdrop notch, we get a 20MP selfie camera. Surrounding that notch is a 6.3-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for HDR10 content.

Internally, the Nokia 7.2 is powered by the modest Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4 or 6GB of RAM. There’s a 3,500 mAh battery powering the device, and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. As with all Nokia phones, this one is a part of the Android One program and is first in line for the Android 10 upgrade in the coming months.

Sharing the stage, we had the Nokia 6.2 which retains the same 6.3-inch HDR10 display covered with Gorilla Glass 3. The major difference is the inclusion of a 16MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a depth sensor. The same 20MP selfie camera resides on the front.

The 6.2 is powered by the Snapdragon 636 chipset with 3 or 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. A 3,500 mAh battery powers the phone with support for 10W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Nokia’s entire lineup of smartphones in India is currently heavily discounted, including the Nokia 8.1, 6.1 Plus and the 5.1 Plus, which could be further indications that the 6.2 and the 7.2 are nearing their Indian launches.