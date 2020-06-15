New iPhone 12 leak seems to confirm flat-edged, iPad Pro-like design

Rumors have been circulating that Apple’s next generation of flagship handsets – the iPhone 12 range – will sport flat edges, much like the current lineup of iPad Pro devices, which uses a design similar to earlier iPhone models.

The latest leak that lends weight to this theory comes from user @Jin_Store on Twitter, an “Apple Premium Reseller” according to their bio, and arrives in the shape of a number of photos, detailing molds of the alleged devices as well as CAD drawings.

It’s worth noting that we haven’t seen any leaks from this user in the past, so it’s possible that these could just be very dedicated fakes. Typically, these types of objects and images are produced by third-party case makers in order to design cases for future phone releases, and are themselves based on leaked dimensions and specs.

If we are to believe the accuracy of these molds and design documents, the new range of iPhones looks set to return to the squared-edge design that we first saw in the iPhone 4 and has reemerged in the new iPad Pro lineup, departing from the rounded edges most recently seen in the iPhone 11.

There are three different sized molds on show in these images, which would support the four models expected in the lineup – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, and the top-of-the-line 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The CAD drawings also show off a rear camera array that houses three cameras and a flash, although it isn’t clear which model this is.

Similarly, all molds have four holes in their front-facing notches, presumably for the selfie camera array, proximity and light sensors, as well as a slot for the speaker. Interestingly, the smallest mold (presume to be the iPhone 12) has an extra, elongated hole above the speaker.

As always, we won’t know for sure what Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will look like until the official unveiling (likely towards the end of 2020), but as these rumors continue to pile up, it’s looking likely we’ll see another squared-edged iPhone in our near future.