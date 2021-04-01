Netflix's The Witcher season 2 has wrapped production

The Witcher season 2 on Netflix has been beset with Covid-19 pandemic issues throughout its production. Now, though, those woes have finally been brought to an end as filming on the TV adaptation's second season has ended.

Jacqueline Rathore, one of the series' hair and makeup artists, revealed that production had wrapped on The Witcher season 2 on her personal Instagram account. Posting on her Instagram Story, Rathore confirmed that filming had finished on March 31, even though she had earlier jumped the gun and stated that production had wrapped a day earlier.

You can view Rathore's Instagram Story announcement with this link as there isn't a way to embed them into this article.

Rathore's announcement brings The Witcher season 2's production to a close over a year after it had begun. Filming on the series was halted numerous times, with actor Kristofer Hivju and crew members testing positive for Covid-19 at various points. Henry Cavill, who stars as Geralt of Rivia, also picked up an injury during production, but filming wasn't delayed further as a result.

When will The Witcher season 2 arrive on Netflix?

The big question on everyone's minds, in the wake of production wrapping up, is when The Witcher season 2's release date will be.

As you might expect, there isn't a confirmed launch date yet. Filming might have ended, but there's plenty of other work that still needs conducting before season 2 is ready to land on Netflix.

Post-production, such as the inclusion of CGI characters and other VFX, needs to be sorted, while the season 2 soundtrack has to be written, recorded and added to the TV show. That's all dependent on which scenes are actually utilized for season 2 as well, so the editing process will be the first step that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and film editors Nick Arthurs and Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez will need to sort out.

In a Reddit AMA conducted in 2020, Hissrich said that there was no "target launch date for season 2 past 2021". With filming having wrapped, though, Hissrich and company are still on track to meet that target.

It's highly unlikely that we'll see The Witcher season 2 before "Fall 2021" (between September and November), and it may even be the winter 2021 schedule before it arrives. We would expect a teaser trailer to drop no earlier than late August or early September, and an official trailer and release date to arrive in October. Should that be proven correct or not, though, you'll be one of the first to know when The Witcher season 2 is due to land on Netflix.