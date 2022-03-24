Netflix thriller Mai trailer out; its streaming date too confirmed

Audio player loading…

Nearly a year after it was announced, the crime web series Mai's trailer arrived today. The streaming platform Netflix also announced that the revenge drama series will be available from April 15.

Sakshi Tanwar, who earned her spurs as an actress in traditional in typical India TV soap, will headline this thriller. She plays a mother and a nurse. The story takes off from a tragedy that she witnesses.

Aside from her, Mai stars Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Seema Pahwa.

The series marks the directorial debut for writer and showrunner Atul Mongia. Anshai Lal is the co-director.

A layered crime drama

Mai is a layered, crime drama, and the character that Sakshi plays is sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime and power, as she sets out to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter. Netflix also unveiled the poster of the series that features Sakshi Tanwar looking dismal and ragged, with tears in her eyes and blood on her hands, standing in what seems to be a warehouse-like structure.

A promo statement from Netflix said: "At the heart of the series is the Chaudhary family of 2 brothers who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and kids. Sheel, our protagonist, is the wife of the younger brother. She lives and breathes for her immediate and extended family, making sure the entire house runs like a well-oiled machine, However, through a bizarre twist of fate and choice, Sheel is thrown deep into the world of crime."

"Mai, takes the concept of the homely, caring, traditional Indian mother of popular Indian Television and Hindi cinema and pits it against the true existence of the Machiavellian world out there, forcing her and us to challenge our belief systems," it added.

The director Atul Mongia said his real life experiences enabled him to create and write Mai. As it happens, he has named Sakshi's character after his own mother.