Motorola One Fusion Plus gets a price hike in India

The price of Motorola One Fusion Plus has been hiked in India. The smartphone was launched a few weeks back in India with Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The device was launched for Rs 16,999 in India and went on sale only twice in three weeks after the launch. Now, the device has been listed on Flipkart for Rs 17,499. However, Motorola’s website still states Rs 16,999 and links to the e-commerce site which has the new price.

The next sale for the Motorola One Fusion Plus is yet to be known. Flipkart says “stay tuned for the next sale”. Although we couldn’t get the exact reason from the company, we presume that this is due to the current situations and production issues.

Motorola One Fusion Plus specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

It features a full-screen 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixel and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also supports streaming of HDR10 content. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 618 GPU.

It is available only in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. It runs on Android 10 OS and features Moto display and Moto actions like Quick capture,three-finger screenshot, screenshot toolkit, flip for DND, Pick up to silence, and Media controls.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus features a quad rear camera array with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you get a 16MP primary pop-up camera. It is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and Type-C port for charging.

It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It is available in two colour options: Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Apart from Motorola, in the past few weeks, we have seen smartphones from Redmi, Poco, and Realme getting price hikes.