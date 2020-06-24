Motorola One Fusion Plus goes on sale in India today

The Motorola One Fusion Plus will go on sale in India for the first time today. It will be available on Flipkart starting at 12 noon today.

The smartphone was launched a week ago in India and the pricing took many of us by surprise. The Motorola One Fusion Plus is one of the best value for money smartphones available in India today.

Other competitions like the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro are out of the shelves for a while now and if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, you should definitely consider it. You get a full-screen display, pop-up camera, and near-stock Android experience.

Buy Motorola One Fusion Plus on Flipkart

Motorola One Fusion Plus specs

The device features a full-screen 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixel and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also supports streaming of HDR10 content. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 618 GPU.

It is available only in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. It runs on Android 10 OS and features Moto display and Moto actions like Quick capture,three-finger screenshot, screenshot toolkit, flip for DND, Pick up to silence, and Media controls.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus features a quad rear camera array with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you get a 16MP primary pop-up camera. It is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and Type-C port for charging.

It also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It is available in two colour options: Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.