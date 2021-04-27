Moto G60 goes on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

Moto G60, the company's latest premier budget phone in the G series will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Moto G60 was launched in India along with the Moto G40, the cheaper sibling which will go on sale later this week. The Moto G60 will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10 series and Realme 8 series.

The Moto G60 will go on sale in India starting at 12 noon on Flipkart. The key features of the device include a 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 732G processor, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a 108MP camera. In fact, the Moto G60 is also one of the most affordable 108MP cameras in India right now.

Moto G60 price and availability

The Moto G60 is available in one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 17,999. The device is available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colourways.

You can also avail Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G60 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD panel. The device is also HDR10 certificated. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset which was previously present only on Redmi and Poco devices. The device is available in the sole 6+128GB variant. Powering the device from the inside is a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 20W Turbo fast charging over the Type-C port.

The Moto G60 sports a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens that also doubles up as a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With the 108MP camera setup, the device will compete against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and also Realme 8 Pro. In terms of selfies, there is a 32MP snapper.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The device runs on near-stock Android 11 out of the box and as an added security feature, the device also comes with Thinkshield for a mobile suite that protects the phone from supply chain level to OS and hardware level. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button, My UX gestures, and a microSD card slot. The Moto G60 also comes with NFC.

Moto G60 specs Moto G60 Display 6.8" FHD+, LCD, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 732G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 108+8+2MP Front camera 32MP Battery 6,000mAh, 20W Fingerprint scanner Yes Weight 220g Thickness 9.6mm

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!