Moto G Stylus (2022) first look surface via renders leak

Motorola is reportedly refreshing its Moto G Stylus series with a new phone dubbed Moto G Stylus (2022). This is going to be the company’s third stylus-equipped Moto G phone that could carry some important improvements over last year's model.

The factory-based renders of the Moto G Stylus (2022) have surfaced, courtesy the known tipster @OnLeaks in collaboration with Prepp website. The renders show how the upcoming model is different from the last year’s model.

As apparent, the alleged Moto G Stylus (2022) has a triple rear cameras setup, residing inside a similar rectangular-shaped module. However, overall the design now appears more refined. But the camera module is still pretty protruding.

The major change can be seen in the display which appears more flat compared to the curved display of the Moto G Stylus (2021). Also, the punch-hole cutout is moved to the top-center from the left corner.

The power button and the volume rocker are on the right side. The power button could do double duty as a fingerprint reader as well, suggesting an LCD panel rather than the OLED. Also, there is a dedicated slot for the stylus, something Motorola introduced last year. The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

As per the report, the phone could feature nearly the same-sized display which is 6.81-inch. There is going to be a 48MP main sensor on the back. The phone could get Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G SoC with 6/8GB RAM options.

Also, the Moto G Stylus (2022) could either feature a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery capacity. The details on the fast-charging remain unknown. It is worth mentioning that the previous model was locked to just 10W charging, offering slow speed compared to other phones at the same price point. It is expected that Motorola has taken care of this aspect this time around and it won’t disappoint users who want to have a cheap Galaxy Note alternative.

There are no details on price and availability for now, but expect them to surface soon.

