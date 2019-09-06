Moto E6 Plus is Motorola's new affordable smartphone with G7-tier cameras

If you like cheap phones the Moto E series is probably on your radar, and Motorola has just announced the newest entry: meet the Moto E6 Plus.

The Moto E6 Plus is an improvement on the Moto E6 shown earlier in 2019 (as you can probably tell from the name), but with more cameras, a bigger screen, and – a cheaper price tag?

The key feature of the Moto E6 Plus is its dual rear camera array, consisting of a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. That's almost like the 12MP / 5MP setup on the Moto G7, which is a pricier handset.

These are the best Motorola phones

Check out our Moto E6 review

What are the best cheap phones you can buy?

On the front of the phone you'll find its 8MP selfie camera, which sits in a notch in the 6.1-inch display. As smartphones go that's a relatively average size, but it's quite a bit bigger than the Moto E6's 5.5-inch screen.

The battery is 3,000mAh, which isn't exactly huge, but that's not a huge problem since the Mediatek Helio P22 chipset is rather low-end, so it won't need much power to run.

Performance won't exactly be impressive, especially given the 2GB / 4GB RAM (which correspond to 32GB / 64GB storage space models of the handset), but that's what you'd expect for a budget device.

And the Moto E6 Plus definitely is a budget device. You can pick it up in the UK for £99 (roughly $120, AU$180) from most retailers from late September. We're waiting to hear back about exact prices and availability in other territories.

So is this affordable Moto phone something you should look at if you're on the market for a new handset? We'll bring the device into the TechRadar labs to find out for sure.