Sky preparing for iPad HD screen

Sky has told TechRadar that, while it hasn't been clued on what technology will included in the new iPad 3 / iPad HD, it's working on making sure its apps are compatible.

Speaking at the launch of the re-designed Sky Sports app for iPad, David Gibbs, director of Sky Sports Digital Media, told TechRadar that a new tablet from Apple was going to present some exciting challenges.

When grilled about the difficulty of having to upgrade the nascent app for a HD screen, as is strongly rumoured, Gibbs confirmed that the company is already testing upgrades to the app to be ready for any change:

"Any improvements Apple can make to the experience of [the iPad] are always great," he said.

Making preparations

"We don't know about any specific improvements, but we are making preparations based on assumptions of new technology – that's all we can do right now."

Gibbs also said that the new Sky Sports app for iPad, which will include detailed F1 coverage from 9 March including multiple video feeds and live highlights packages, has already got updates in the works:

"We've worked quite closely with Apple on our application because it's so new; that's why certain elements (such as split screen video feeds) aren't ready yet as we're pushing what the [iPad] can do."