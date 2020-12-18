Microsoft Surface PCs could be ditching Intel for custom silicon, too

It was only about a month ago that Apple launched a wave of new Macs, headed by the new MacBook Pro, ditching Intel for in-house custom silicon. That was a rough blow for Team Blue, but it looks like Microsoft may be following suit.

In a report from Bloomberg, it's reported that Microsoft is working on creating its own processors, both for its data centers and for future Surface products, based on ARM designs. It's unlikely this will result in a new product in the near future, but if this is true, it will be another major computing manufacturer moving away from Intel's processors.

It's unknown right now which products this would ultimately affect, or the timeline. However, this isn't the first time Microsoft has moved away from Intel in its products. The Surface Pro X used a custom Qualcomm ARM chip, after all, and the Surface Laptop 3 opted for an custom AMD Ryzen 3000 processor – though the latter still had an Intel version available for professionals.

The Bloomberg report doesn't have much information available, with a lot of the details on The Bloomberg Terminal, which we don't have access to. The source also chose to remain anonymous, so you should take it with a grain of salt.

We have reached out to both Intel and Microsoft for more information, and we will update this article as soon as we hear any new information.

This is a developing story, and we'll continue to update it.