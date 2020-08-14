Microsoft Surface Duo and the Galaxy Fold 2: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 25

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, TechRadar's Phones Editor, and special guest Aakash Jhaveri from TechRadar India, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: with DC FanDome still happening, which big movie franchises with connected universes do you want to see next?

We also share our thoughts on the new Xbox Series X release date, the impressive-looking Microsoft Surface Duo and Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Fold 2. We also discuss the upcoming Oppo Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Google Wear OS should be better by now. You'll have to listen to find out why we think that's the case.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.