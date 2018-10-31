Microsoft fixes Windows 10 October 2018 Update ZIP file bug in latest cumulative update

Microsoft has just released a cumulative update for Windows 10 Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings which addresses several problems, including the ZIP bug in Windows 10 October 2018 Update that was causing people to lose data.

The update is Build 17763.107 (KB4464455), and is available for Windows Insiders who have signed up for early versions of Windows 10.

While the ZIP file bug, which allowed people to accidentally overwrite existing files when moving .ZIP files into folders with files of the same name without warning, is the headline fix in this update, another problem has also been addressed.

Roaming profiles

According to Microsoft’s release notes for the cumulative update, “We fixed an issue causing roaming profiles to not work correctly.” For anyone who has encountered issues with their profile when logging into Windows 10, this fix should hopefully sort that out.

Other fixes include fixing wrong details being shown in Task Manager, compatibility issues with anti-virus software and driver compatibility problems.

If you’re a Windows Insider you can install the update by going to Settings > Windows Update and checking for updates.

Hopefully these fixes will be brought to regular users soon.

Via Wccftech