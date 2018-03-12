Mi Mix 2s may not have a notch at all

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Mix 2s smartphone on 27 March. While the phone is still unreleased, there has been a lot of talk about it. Many rumours and speculations are surrounding regarding the features and specifications of the phone. Most recent rumour, shared by SlashLeaks, comes in form of photos of the device.

The newly leaked photos of the device point towards previously-seen bezel-less design along with a chin. This has given rise to confusion around the fact if the phone will have the front camera notch or not.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 7

But Xiaomi recently posted a Mi Mix 2 s poster, which gives a clue that the phone might not come with a ‘notch’ at all.

Source- Slashleaks

A similar confusion was built around the in-display fingerprint sensor, but the most recent leaks show a circular fingerprint sensor on the back. So, it’s likely that Mi Mix 2s will miss out on an in-display fingerprint sensor this time.

The new image also sheds light on other design elements. The power and volume keys are on the right edge of the phone, and the USB Type-C port is at the bottom. The back of the phone seems similar to the previous Mix phones, it has a glossy finish which could be either ceramic or glass. We consider glass because, the company released a teaser on Weibo, which points towards wireless charging feature on the phone.

Source- Weibo

Based on previous leaks, we reported that the phone will have a Redmi Note 5 Pro like vertical camera design. Something similar is seen on the freshly leaked photos too. Also, the firmware leaks of the device also validates that there will be a dual camera with AI-centric features.