Man United vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today

The Red Devils haven't managed a derby double over their noisy neighbours since the 2009/10 season - but can they do it today? We'll help you discover where to watch a Man United vs Man City live stream from all over the world.

Man United ran out as 2-1 winners at the Etihad in December the last time these two teams met in the Premier League, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial getting the goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and Nicolas Otamendi on target for City.

That result dealt a significant blow to Pep Guardiola's side's hopes of retaining the title this season and will no doubt be keen to avenge that damaging defeat.

Man United vs Man City live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Old Trafford, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm GMT in the UK. After the clocks change in the US, that means a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT start this Sunday for soccer fans in America. Premier League followers in Australia will have to stay up to 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning to watch United vs City live.

Both teams come into today's match in arguably their best form of the season.

Manchester United extended their recent good run of form with a professional job in the FA Cup, comfortably beating Derby 3-0 on Thursday. Before that, the Red Devils drew at Everton in the league to pile the pressure on Chelsea in the battle for fourth place.

City have fared even better of late, grabbing their first piece of domestic silverware of the season with a hard-fought win over Aston Villa in the League Cup Final on Sunday. They followed that up with a 1-0 win over a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

If you're abroad tonight but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you heard about down the pub.

ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Manchester City: watch in UK today

Sunday's game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sunday ahead of the match's 4.30pm kick-off If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day. But its monthly pass is the best value and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Man United vs Man City US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for the United vs City game is at 12.30pm ET or 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which offer a free trial). If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access because out of the country on holiday or with work, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPNas the best of the best.

How to watch a United vs City live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, and is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs Man City in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Man United and Man City. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 4.30am on Monday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Man United vs Man City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and this match between Man United and Man City kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time (IST). You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Man City: latest news and predictions

City have been historically excellent in March under Guardiola - they're unbeaten in all 10 of their Premier League fixtures in the month since the Spaniard took charge at the Etihad and have won each of the last seven in a row.

Guardiola has also won all three of his Premier League trips to Man United (no away manager has won more at Old Trafford), and there's further incentive for the Sky Blues if the win on Sunday. City can become the first top-flight side to win four fixtures in a row at Old Trafford since the Citizens themselves managed a run of five successive victories between 1968 and 1972.

Phil Foden is being tipped to earn a start for City following his impressive Carabao Cup final performance amid doubts over Kevin De Bruyne's fitness, while Daniel James and Aaaron Wan-Bissaka could both be in contention for the home side.