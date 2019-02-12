LinkedIn is testing a video broadcasting feature called LinkedIn Live

LinkedIn, the social media network for professionals, is testing a new feature called LinkedIn Live, which will allow you to broadcast live video streams to other users.

That is, if you have an invite. Right now, LinkedIn is launching an invite-only beta version of LinkedIn Live, although it looks like a request form will become available in the next few weeks if you want to test the feature out yourself.

The beta will only be open to invited users in the US initially, although we imagine that if the trial is successful the feature will be rolled out to all LinkedIn users.

According to TechCrunch, content broadcasted via LinkedIn Live will likely be similar to what you already see in your LinkedIn news feed, covering "conferences, product announcements, Q&As and other events led by influencers and mentors, office hours from a big tech company, earnings calls, graduation and awards ceremonies and more".

Perhaps in a move to set itself apart from other platforms that allow users to stream live video, the report adds that LinkedIn is working with "third-party developers" that invited users will work with to "create and post more polished live video".

These third-party content creators are said to include Wirecast, Switcher Studio, Wowza Media Systems, Socialive and Brandlive, with more set to be added in the future.

“Video is the fastest growing format on our platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking,” Pete Davies, Director of product management at LinkedIn, is quoted as saying.

It makes sense that LinkedIn is looking to create a more professional-looking video broadcasting experience on its platform compared to the user-generated content platforms like Facebook or Instagram, given that many people use the service to look for career opportunities – although it's hard to say how LinkedIn will preserve the feature's "polished" look if it does allow all its users to post live videos.

