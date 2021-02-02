LG’s Virtoo app can let you connect LG phones to Windows PC

If you have an Android phone and a Windows laptop, then Microsoft’s Your Phone application is easily among the handiest apps. It not only lets you access your phone's media content, notifications, messages, contact lists but also lets you receive and make calls right from your Windows 10 powered PC wirelessly.

The most exciting part is that you can also run Android applications right on your PC, unfortunately, this feature is limited to a handful of Android phones from Samsung and the new Surface Duo.

However, other smartphone brands do not want to be left behind and even though LG has a very minuscule user base when it comes to mobile as well as laptops, it has decided to come up with its own version of a mobile bridge application called Virtoo and it has already been made available on the Microsoft Store.

Incidentally, LG Virtoo is nothing but a rebranded Dell Mobile Connect application which suggests that all the features set on both the apps would be pretty similar. Dell Mobile Connect is available on Dell’s laptops despite the fact that Microsoft’s version is also available free to all Windows users. Nevertheless, the good thing is that the Dell Mobile Connect App is not exclusive to Dell computers any more.

Coming back to Virtoo by LG, if you happen to check the Microsoft Store, you’ll see that it’s been made by the same company that has made the Dell Mobile Connect. And while we were able to download Virtoo app, it failed to open on a couple of laptops we tried. A couple of other users also experienced the same error as we did and the app said “Virtoo by LG cannot be launched. This system is not supported,” and looks like we will have to wait for a few more days before a fully functional app is made available to download.

Though the Microsoft Store listing of the app does mention a specific date of launch, however, it does mention a few limitations and says, “Virtoo by LG is a smartphone app for LG PC users. It allows a Bluetooth connection between a smartphone and a PC to enable users to use various smartphone functions on the PC. Use Virtoo by LG to enjoy a more comfortable computing environment.”

It also warns users that, “Some models may not support Virtoo by LG. Some functions may not work depending on the smartphone model.” However, there is no list of supported smartphone models as of now. In terms of the mobile apps, it supports Android devices running Android 10 or above and for iOS, it needs phones to run iOS 11 or later.

