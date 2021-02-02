Vivo X60 series tipped to debut in India -and it may arrive soon

Vivo recently launched the Vivo X60 Pro Plus in China, thus completing the X60 series, comprising the vanilla Vivo X60, X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus. This new series of smartphones is set to be introduced in India. And they could arrive as soon as within the next 45 to 60 days.

According to the initial reports, the company is reportedly bringing its fully loaded Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the country while it's not clear if the base variant and the X60 and X60 Pro will also accompany their on-steroids sibling.

To recall, with the Vivo X50 series, the company focused on camera-centric features and had marketed the device as one in spite of not supporting processors of flagship grade. However, they did have features ad design that could put any top of the line product to shame. However, the X60 series comes with the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

According to a report by 91mobiles , the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, which presents quite a challenge in pronouncing its name, is heading out of China within months of its introduction in January. The company may launch the phone around the last week of March or in the first couple of weeks of April.

Vivo X60 series price in India

There is no clarity around the Indian pricing of the upcoming flagship series from Vivo yet, however, the vanilla X60 comes in three different variants based on memory and storage combinations back in China. The 8GB RAM+128GB is priced at CNY 3498, the 8GB RAM+256GB is priced at CNY3798 and the 12GB RAM+256GB retails at CNY 3998.

The Vivo X60 Pro only comes in 12GB+256GB and is priced at CNY 4498 back home while the X60 Pro Plus has a couple of variants and the 8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 56400 and the fully-loaded 12GB+256GB variant is pegged at CNY 5998.

Looking at the Chinese pricing, it is clear that the pricing of the X60 series in India may start around Rs. 37,000 for the base variant and the top-end version of X60 Pro Plus could easily be priced around Rs. 68,000 or more.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus specifications

As mentioned above, the X60 Pro Plus comes with flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in tow, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.56-inch FHD+ (2376×1080) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display on this phone comes in a 19.8:9 aspect ratio with supports for HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

In terms of optics, the phone packs a quad-camera setup at the back with 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 60x Super Zoom. It also has a 32MP camera at the front housed in a hole punch cutout to take care of selfies and video calls.

This is Vivo’s first lineup after the company shifted to the new Origin OS and the Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on an Android 11-based Origin OS skin. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W flash charging via a USB Type C port

