LG Q6 set to launch in India on August 10 for below Rs. 20,000

LG Q6, the low-cost version of the G6 is coming to India soon. The midrange phone was initially announced last month, and since then, it has been only available in South Korea. Now, LG has officially confirmed that the Q6 is launching in India on Thursday, August 10, 2017. The upcoming smartphone will feature an under-20k price tag and shall be sold exclusively by Amazon.in.

LG Q6 Specifications

Coming to the specs, the LG Q6 rocks a 5.5-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) Full Vision 18:9 display. Inside, there is the Snapdragon 435 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz each. This is mated with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is a dedicated micro SD card slot too.

Software-wise, the Q6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with slight customizations.

Externally, the Mini version of LG G6 does maintain a premium build quality. The 7000 Series Aluminium chassis is not only resistant to impacts, but also feels quite exquisite. All these combined with the almost bezel-less screen makes LG Q6 a pretty handsome device.

Moving on to the optics, there is a single 13 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP wide angle selfie unit. The LG Q6 boasts inbuilt facial recognizing capability and supports face unlock.

Speaking of connectivity, the upcoming phone supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-B 2.0, etc. The Indian unit of the Q6 would feature dual SIM card slots. A 3000mAh battery would juice up the phone.

There would be three different color versions available, namely, Ice Platinum, Astro Black, and Terra Gold.

LG Q6 India price and availability

Talking about the pricing, LG India has already hinted that to be under Rs. 20,000. We will get the final pricing only after the launch on 10th August. The phone will be available for purchase from Amazon.in from this very same day itself.