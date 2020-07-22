Lenovo unveils a brand-new gaming phone to rival the Xiaomi Black Shark 3

The gaming phone market niche is quite a packed one, and a new competitor has just entered the ring: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, part of the series that already has plenty of gaming laptops.

The newly-announced phone is certainly a unique-seeming one, even compared to other gaming phones, as it has a side-mounted pop-up camera, the fastest charging speed of any phone so far at 90W... and a really weird name. Phone Duel?

We'll run through the phone's specs in a moment, but it's worth pointing out that we don't know the phone's price or release date yet, although it seems it won't be coming to the US or Australia.

With so many gaming phones on the market like the Xiaomi Black Shark 3, Nubia Red Magic 5G and soon Asus ROG Phone 3, as well as phones that are great for games that aren't technically 'gaming phones', the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel really needs to impress (and have a low price) to be competitive.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specs

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has a 6.65-inch screen, with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, so it sounds like games will look good viewed on it.

The processor here is new Snapdragon 865 Plus, joined by either 12GB or 16GB RAM depending on what you pick, and that should ensure super-fast processing power. The 865 Plus has a built-in 5G modem, so you'll be able to take advantage of the super-fast connection standard where it's available.

In terms of battery capacity, you're looking at 5,000mAh here, made up of two 2,500mAh batteries. This can power up at a whopping 90W, which is the fastest we've seen in a smartphone, and even faster than the 65W of some Oppo phones, so it'll get you back to full in no time.

The pop-up front-facing camera is 20MP (presumably this bizarre side placement is because the phone is designed to be use predominantly held horizontally) and on the back there's a 64MP snapper joined by another, unspecified camera. These rear cameras are in the middle of the phone, not at the top as in most devices, which is certainly a curious placement.

Finally, Lenovo says there are ultrasonic trigger buttons on the handset, which could function in a similar fashion to the Black Shark 3 Pro's physical trigger buttons to enhance gameplay.

If the specs do the phone justice, this could be one of the best gaming phones around – we'll make sure we test it thoroughly in our review so you know if it deserves that title.