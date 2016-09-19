Lenovo unleashes Moto E3 Power with 3,500mAh battery for Rs 7,999

In a launch event in New Delhi today, Lenovo has unveiled the Moto E3 Power, a more powerful version of the third generation Moto E3. (Note: The regular Moto E3 has still not been launched in India)

The Moto E3 Power comes with a massive 3,500mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, a 5-inch HD display and nearly stock Android Marshmallow.

Moto E3 Power Specifications

Display : 5-inch HD IPS display

CPU :1.0 GHz Cortex A-53 MediaTek quad-core processor clocked at 1.0GHz Battery: 3,500mAh battery

RAM : 2GB

Storage : 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded with a microSD card of up-to 128GB.

Cameras : 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Connectivity : 4G LTE, dualSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS.

Software : A nearly stock version of Android 6.01 Marshmallow

Other features : A splash proof body (achieved via a P2i nano-coating)

Initial Thoughts

In a nutshell, this device slots in below the Moto G4 Play and while the CPU is nothing to write home about (a mediocre MediaTek unit), the 2GB RAM and massive battery make the smartphone a decent buy.

Another point in its favor is the splash resistance brought by the nano-coating, a feature which even the pricier Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus lack.

However, one cannot help but feel disappointed with the Moto E3 in a world where excellent budget smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3S Prime and the LeEco Le 1S Eco exists. The Moto E3 power doesn't push the game forward in any way.

Yes, the Moto E3 power is a great upgrade over the existing Moto E2 and does come with a near stock android experience, but maybe it's time Motorola (Lenovo?) shake up the game again with something truly exciting.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto E3 Power will go on sale tonight at 11:59 pm for Rs 7,999 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart.